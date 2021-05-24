FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil takes extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping: Watches, wallets, more

-
FashionFossil
40% off From $16

Fossil takes an extra 40% off sale styles when you apply promo code HISUMMER at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on popular watches, handbags, wallets, and much more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the classic Rhett Chronorgraph Leather Watch. This is a timeless piece that will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. I love the leather detailing and large watch dial. It’s also available in several color options as well and would make a fantastic option for Father’s Day. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Fossil customers. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

