Greenworks 40V Gold Box features $350 21″ mower, add blower+trimmer for $100 more

As part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon today offers a number of 40V Greenworks products at or below all-time prices featuring a $349.99 21-inch self propelled mower with 6Ah battery and charger ($150 off). Once you have the battery and charger, more ecosystem products become quite inexpensive. Standouts:
- Front Mount String Trimmer: $48.99
- 40V (500 CFM / 120 MPH) Axial Leaf Blower: $49.99
- 2000 lumen LED worklight: $59.99
- Add a lighter 2Ah battery: $59.99
- more!
Once you are in the Greenworks 40V ecosystem, shop inexpensive chainsaws, pole saws, cultivators, and more.
Greenworks 40V 21-Inch Brushless Self-Propelled Mower 6AH Battery and Charger features:
- Greenworks 40V brushless mower provides up to 60 minutes run-time with fully charged 6Ah battery. Run-time varies based on grass condition and operator technique
- Product dimensions: 65.35” L x 21.65” W x 33.07” H; Product weight: 21.65 pounds; Height adjustments: 1 3/8” – 3 ¾”
- Durable 21″ steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life
- Self-propelled drive system with variable speed rear wheel drive lets you easily maneuver and tackle any terrain; 3-In-1 design allows you to mulch, rear bag, or side discharge your grass clippings
- Dual battery port design enables one battery to be stored while the other fuels the mower, saving you a trip to the garage; 7 position single lever height adjustment for quick and easy adjustments
