Marmot’s Memorial Day Sale is live! Save 25% off sitewide with best-selling shorts, t-shirts, more

25% off From $15

The Marmot Memorial Day Sale cuts 25% off sitewide with promo code SALE25 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on shorts, t-shirts, jackets, and more to update your outerwear for summer. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Zephyr Shorts that are currently marked down to $39. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $52. These shorts are great for workouts, hikes, and everyday outings. The material is quick-drying, stretch-infused, and highly-breathable. It also features UPF 30 sun protection and has several pockets for small storage of a key or wallet. You can choose from three fun color options and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars from from Marmot customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

