Parrot’s refurb. Anafi drone captures summer memories in 4K/21MP at $480 (Orig. $699), more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished Parrot Drones priced from $120 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, our favorite discount here is the Anafi 4K Drone for $479.99. Normally $699, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked since 2019 when it hit $446. In fact, it beats our last mention by $55, though that bundle included extra batteries. The Parrot Anafi can capture 4K video through its f/2.4 wide-angle lens, as well as take 21MP photos while flying. Plus, it can stay airborne up to 25-minutes while filming on a single charge, which is more than enough to record a sunset or sunrise from the sky. Rated 4/5 stars, ships with a 90-day warranty, and you can learn even more in our hands-on review. Looking for other drones? Well, Woot’s landing page has more on sale from $120.

Just $20 will score you this Samsung 128GB microSD card, which is capable of capturing both 4K video and 21MP still photos. It slips into the drone and stores all recordings onboard, so nothing has to be transmitted back to your phone/controller. It’s a must-have pickup with some of your savings, regardless of which drone you buy today.

When it comes time to record video on the ground, be sure you have a solid microphone on hand. Jordan just recently found his new go-to for run-and-gun shoots. The Sennheiser MKE 400 and XS Lav are great choices for capturing solid audio while on-the-go, so be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Parrot Anafi Drone features:

Take in the scenery with this Parrot ANAFI drone. The robust, compact design lets you carry it wherever the trail takes you, and the drone unfolds easily when it’s time for flight. The camera captures beautiful 4K images and video, and this Parrot ANAFI drone keeps your footage smooth with its three-axis image stabilization.

