FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off already-reduced styles

-
FashionLevi's
30% off + 50% off

Levi’s Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items with promo code SMILE at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Spring is a perfect time to update your denim and the men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans are a must-have. The tapered hem and slim-fit are highly flattering as well as very on-trend. They’re currently marked down to $49 and originally were priced at $70. They’re also available in three versatile color options and are infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort. Plus, I really like that you can wear these jeans throughout any season and they will pair nicely with sneakers, dress shoes, boaters, loafers, and more. This best-selling style features over 1,600 reviews from Levi’s customers and is rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find even more deals from Levi’s or shop the entire Memorial Day sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Perry Ellis Memorial Day Event cuts extra 30% off sale ...
Eddie Bauer’s Memorial Day Event offers 50% off y...
Fossil takes extra 40% off all sale items + free shippi...
Marmot’s Memorial Day Sale is live! Save 25% off ...
Mountain Hardwear Memorial Day Event takes 25% off t-sh...
Ferrari Memorial Day sale at Amazon slashes official wa...
The North Face’s summer arrivals just landed: Sho...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Golf Sale offers deals from...
Show More Comments

Related

85% off

Men’s Wearhouse Memorial Day Event takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more

From $15 Learn More
30% off

Perry Ellis Memorial Day Event cuts extra 30% off sale items from just $9: Polos, pants, more

From $9 Learn More
50% off

Eddie Bauer’s Memorial Day Event offers 50% off your purchase with deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
30% off

Tommy Hilfiger takes extra 30% off sale styles to update your wardrobe for spring

From $20 Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s $10 or less Classic Villains movie sale is packed with fan-favorites

$10 or less Learn More

LEGO assembles new 11,000-piece World Map mosaic, its largest creation to date

Learn More
40% off

Anker’s Qi pad-equipped wireless PowerCore 10000mAh power bank now at $22 (40% off)

$22 Learn More
Reg. $99

Apple’s Smart Folio for previous-generation iPad Pro on sale from $63 (Reg. up to $99)

From $63 Learn More