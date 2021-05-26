Build a networked Time Machine backup or Plex server with TerraMaster’s 2-bay NAS at $120

Newegg is offering the TerraMaster 2-Bay Quad-Core 1GB RAM NAS (F2-210) for $119.99 shipped. Down $30 from its normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by $7, which was in 2019. It also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This NAS is perfect for those who are just getting started with network attached storage systems, as it allows you to combine up to two drives for up to a 32TB capacity. It can utilize both 3.5- and 2.5-inch drives, and is compatible with either SSD or HDDs. It’s fully compatible with Docker, cloud drive syncing, backing up, and remote access. That means you can use it for things like Plex, running your own cloud storage server, or just handling smart home tasks. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Today’s deal is honestly among the best pricing that we’ve seen for a 2-bay NAS. For comparison, Synology has a 2-bay NAS for $170 with 512MB of RAM, and even WD’s single drive 3TB My Cloud is $160. Sure, the My Cloud comes with 3TB of storage already, but that’s the maximum it can support, since you can’t easily replace the drive in it.

Not sure how you could employ a NAS in your workflow? Blair has done just that, except with 80TB of storage and multiple computers. It’s a fairly full-fledged setup, and well worth the read if you’re wanting to get started with setting up a homelab.

More on TerraMaster’s 2-bay NAS:

ARM v8 quad-core 1.4GHz CPU with 1 GB RAM (NOT upgradeable), blazingly fast read/write speeds of more than 114 MB/s (RAID 0, WD Red 4TB x 2).

Supports Emby and Plex media servers, which keep your videos, music, and photos personal media beautifully organized,always ready for on-demand streaming to your PC, mobile device, smart TV, or games console.

Supports Docker, cloud drive sync, multiple backups, remote access and mobile app. Dozens of free applications;Ultra-quiet heat dissipation technology.

