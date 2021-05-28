FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Crocs Memorial Day Sale cuts extra 25% off already-reduced styles from $18

-
25% off From $18

Crocs Memorial Day Event takes extra 25% off already-reduced styles. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can find great deals on clogs, sandals, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale for summer is the Athens Flip Flop Sandals. This style is currently marked down to $21 and originally went for $35. These waterproof sandals are great for pool days, beach outings, and much more. They can be worn by men or women alike and you can choose from two color options. This style is also cushioned to promote comfort and even has arch support as well. With over 4,000 positive reviews from Crocs customers, they’re rated 4.1/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands this weekend.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

