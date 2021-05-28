Just because Apple Watch has become the world’s best-selling watch, this doesn’t mean it’s the nicest to look at. Arguably the appearance of most smartwatches currently on the market cannot hold a candle to the standout looks of traditional timepieces. This rings especially true for five new Diesel watches that are slated to ship over the next week. From Armbar to Crusher and Caged to Chopped, there’s bound to be at least one style that will catch your eye. Continue reading to see photos and learn more.

Diesel Mega Chief

While Diesel Mega Chief watches have been around for years, this new style is likely to become a preferred pick for many. It comes in a Gunmetal colorway and adheres to a wrist using a stainless steel mesh band. If you’re unfamiliar with this specific Diesel watch style, suffice it to say that it’s quite large.

The case size spans 51mm, which is considerably larger than the majority of watches on the market. Like the band, its case is also comprised of stainless steel. Inside, you’ll find a gray dial that features a 100-meter water-resistance rating. Pricing is set at $259.95, and it will launch on June 5. Pre-orders are open now.

Diesel Crusher

Another one of the new Diesel watches includes a fresh take on Crusher. Those familiar with this model will know that the case size spans 46mm and is typically paired with a nylon strap. This also rings true for the latest iteration, but it shakes things up with iridescent crystal glass that’s paired with a matte black digital dial and silicone strap. Water resistance tops out at 50 meters, and this unit is available for pre-order now. The price tag isn’t too steep and clocks in at $119.99, and this model will be released starting June 5.

Diesel Caged

The latest Diesel watch to join the Caged lineup has a reasonable pre-order price of $97.39. It features a two-toned design with black and silver colors found throughout. There’s a 46mm stainless steel case that’s paired with a black leather band. Like Crusher, this Diesel Watch has a 50-meter water resistance rating. Pre-orders are slated to ship as soon as May 29.

Diesel Armbar

It’s hard to argue that Diesel Armbar doesn’t wield a unique and detailed look. Much of this can be attributed to its rose-gold-and-white indexes and denim band. The strap doesn’t stick purely with denim, though, as you will find leather is also used. The case spans 45mm and is protected by 100-meter water resistance. Pricing for pre-orders is currently set at $109.54, and initial orders will go out on June 5.

Diesel Chopped

Last on the list is a new Diesel watch iteration of Chopped. Owners will garner a negative-display screen and red logo-pressed silicone strap. The case size is rather small, clocking in at just 38mm. It features more of a sporty look, but water resistance tops out at just 30 meters. The pre-order price for this Diesel watch is $120, and initial orders will be fulfilled on June 5.

9to5Toys’ Take

While each person is bound to have their own favorite, the Diesel watches that I am personally drawn to include Armbar, Crusher, and Caged (in that order). I’m a sucker for the unique denim band offered by Armbar, the iridescent glass of Crusher, and the large black and silver style with Caged. Outside of Mega Chief, all of the new Diesel watches clock in at around $100, which is pretty reasonable, in my opinion.

