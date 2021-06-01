Gift cards up to 20% off: Lowe’s, adidas, Chipotle, Domino’s, and more from $22.50

Staples is now offering $100 Lowe’s gift cards for $90 with free delivery. And you can buy up to three of them per account. This is a solid 10% off and a great way to score a nice discount on your next summer DIY project. While the $10 off isn’t the largest discount ever, it can be perfect for scoring deals on building materials, tools, grilling essentials, and grabbing three or more of them can go along way towards even larger purchases. But there are plenty more gift cards discounts ready and waiting for you down below including adidas, Chipotle, Jiffy Lube, and more.

Then be sure to check out this ongoing Sam’s Club promotion. If you’re not yet a member, now’s the time to jump in while a year is effectively FREE. You’ll still have to pay the usual $45 to join, but you’ll receive a $45 gift card to use in-store and you can find all of the details on the promotion right here.

Before you click to continue, you should know this isn’t just a gift card. It’s carte blanche for someone to pursue the dreams they have for their home. A wallet-sized dose of inspiration that grants them permission to improve and enhance. Just thought you should know. Now click away.

