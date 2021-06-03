FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon updates your wardrobe with in-house brands up to 50% off from $10 Prime shipped

Amazon’s offering up to 50% off its in-house brands including Amazon Essentials, Starter, Goodthreads, and more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Buttoned Down Men’s Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Supima Cotton Stretch T-Shirt for $11.70 Prime shipped. Regularly this shirt is priced at $20 and today’s rate in an Amazon all-time low. This style is available in several color options and you can style it with shorts, jeans, or chino pants alike. It can also be worn throughout any season and it was designed to promote comfort with a stretch-infused cotton fabric. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Amazon customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

