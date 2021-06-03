Dyson’s refurbished ‘most intelligent cordless vacuum’ sees $270 discount to $430, today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum for $429.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $700 list price, and still going for as much at Amazon, today’s deal beats the all-time low there by $67. You’ll find that Dyson’s V11 Torque Drive vacuum packs a punch in the cleaning department. This is Dyson’s “most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum” that offers twice the suction power of its competitors. With up to 60 minutes of cleaning time per charge, this vacuum is built with larger homes in mind. Plus, the high-torque cleaner head will automatically adapt suction and power to deep clean different floor types without having to use separate attachments. Rated 4.7/5 stars and ships with a 6-month Dyson warranty.

Looking for save even more? Well, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum gets the job done at just $30.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Coming in at only 4-pounds, this vacuum is quite light, making it easy to tote up and down stairs. You’ll find a 3-in-1 design that allows you to easily transform it into other vacuums, like a handheld or stair tread cleaner. The only thing to remember here is that this vacuum won’t have the same suction power as today’s deal above.

Did you see that Wyze also recently announced a stick vacuum? It’s cordless, like the Dyson above. You’ll see 50 minutes of runtime on a single charge, 24,000Pa of suction power, and a lightweight 2.4-pound design here. The vacuum can be picked up for $120 right now, though it’ll eventually retail for $150. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

More on Dyson’s V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum:

Dyson’s most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum. Twice the suction of any cordless vacuum.

Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home – Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria.

Engineered for whole-home, deep cleaning. Suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!