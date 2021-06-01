Wyze’s featherlight cordless stick vacuum is here and now available for pre-order [Deal]

Wyze is releasing a brand-new vacuum for pre-order, and venturing out of its LiDAR-mapped comfort zone to do it. The new cordless stick vacuum is packing 150AW of power, a super lightweight design, with tons of gadgets and features. Best part? It’s already seeing a $30 discount while supplies last. So hit the jump for all the details you need on how to score Wyze’s most advanced homemaking essential to date.

Wyze cordless vacuum makes light work of heavy-duty messes

Known for everything from high-tech vacuum robots to noise-cancelling headphones, (all of which are seeing major discounts right now, as a side note,) Wyze is now offering an affordable hand-held tool to cover everywhere the robots can’t quite reach. The all-new Wyze stick vacuum is cordless, lightweight, and packs quite the punch with 24,000 PA suction power. Weighing in at only 2.4-pounds, this powerful dual-motor machine is bound to make waves among homeowners young and old.

Starting with the dual-motor design, you’ll find three varying power modes for different floor types and cleanups. The ECO mode only uses 7,000 PA of suction, preserving the maximum battery life at a solid 50-minutes. From there, you can move on to the 15,000 PA medium setting, or boost it all the way up to 24,000 PA TURBO power.

Multiple attachments help make the most of the featherlight form-factor. Cleaning the drapes, vacuuming shelves and hard-to-reach places, or squeezing between couch cushions is easy with only 2.8-pounds of machine to lug around. LED floor lights and interchangeable batteries round out the hardware here. Plus, the 3-stage filter system is hand washable and features a built-in brush.

And did we mention it’s currently down to $120 shipped? Wyze is offering a $30 off promotion on the pre-order event, with free shipping and 30-day returns. The model will officially launch sometime in July, when it’ll become available online . But you might not want to wait that long, as the price will shoot right back up to $150 once all the pre-order units have been sold.

9to5Toys’ take:

Wyze is hardly an up-and-comer in terms of producing great home tech. Recently, the brand has been branching out from its flagship robot vacuum toward things like the new Wyze Night Light, floor lamp, and of course the Wyze Buds Pro. Returning to what they do best, this new cordless vacuum seems like a must-have for any homemaker. I was enormously impressed with the level of power versus the lightweight design.

You can find lesser-known offerings for upwards of $85, but they weigh in twice as bulky and falter on the runtime too. If you’re need of a new vacuum, especially if you’re sick of lugging some 30-pound monster up two flights of stairs every weekend, I’m thrilled to tell you your search is over. And with 30-day free returns, there’s never been a better time to try something new.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!