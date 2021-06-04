FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hunter Summer Sale takes up to 40% off rain boots, sneakers, apparel more from $13

-
FashionHunter Boots
40% off From $13

The Hunter Summer Sale offers up to 40% off select styles on rain boots, sneakers, slippers sandals, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Make a splash in the completely waterproof Original Chelsea Boots for men. Originally these boots were priced at $135, however today you can snag them for $81. The slip-on design makes this style really easy to head out of the door and they’re cushioned to promote all-day comfort. They look nice paired with jeans or chino pants alike and are great for rainy days. You can also choose from four versatile color options and they’re rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hunter and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Hunter Boots

About the Author

Amazon offers women’s apparel for summer from $11...
Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, more up to 60% off during JOMAS...
Carhartt apparel and more 25% off during Moosejaw’...
Disney’s massive Twice Upon a Year Sale from $4: ...
Eddie Bauer is taking an extra 60% off markdowns for ev...
Sperry x John Legend Father’s Day Gift Guide has ...
GameStop is practically giving away its massive graphic...
Joe’s New Balance updates your running gear with ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Joe’s New Balance updates your running gear with hundreds of styles under $60

under $60 Learn More
50% off

DSW takes up to 50% off athletic styles: Nike, adidas, ASICS, Reebok, more

From $30 Learn More
25% off

Bring HomeKit support to the backyard, meross dual smart outlet now $20 (Nearly 25% off)

$20 Learn More
Shop now

Anker’s best-selling 20W USB-C charger drops to $13 in iPhone and Android essentials sale

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Amazon offers women’s apparel for summer from $11 Prime shipped, today only

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $480+

Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave with Air Fryer now up to $100 off for today only

$430 Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 120W GaN II Charging Station $80 (New low), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, Orderly, Chess Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More