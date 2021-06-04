Hunter Summer Sale takes up to 40% off rain boots, sneakers, apparel more from $13

The Hunter Summer Sale offers up to 40% off select styles on rain boots, sneakers, slippers sandals, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Make a splash in the completely waterproof Original Chelsea Boots for men. Originally these boots were priced at $135, however today you can snag them for $81. The slip-on design makes this style really easy to head out of the door and they’re cushioned to promote all-day comfort. They look nice paired with jeans or chino pants alike and are great for rainy days. You can also choose from four versatile color options and they’re rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hunter and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!