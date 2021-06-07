FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Macy’s Flash Sale takes 50-60% off sandals and swim from COACH, Nautica, Ralph Lauren, more

-
FashionMacy's
60% off From $20

Macy’s Flash Sale offers 50 to 60% off swim, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nautica, Speedo, COACH, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nautica Colorblocked 8-inch Swim Shorts that are currently marked down to $23. For comparison, these swim trunks were originally priced at $60. This style has an adjustable waist-band for a perfect fit and large pockets to store essentials. The quick-dry fabric was also designed for comfort and you can choose from two stylish color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Macy's

About the Author

Reebok Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide +...
Oakley, SMITH, Costa sunglasses from $25 during Steep a...
Under Armour offers new summer markdowns from $20: Golf...
Columbia drops new Star Wars-inspired Outer Rim collect...
TOMS Summer Favorites Sale offers 30% off sandals, snea...
Hunter Summer Sale takes up to 40% off rain boots, snea...
Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, more up to 60% off during JOMAS...
Carhartt apparel and more 25% off during Moosejaw’...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Carhartt apparel and more 25% off during Moosejaw’s Flash Sale with deals from $13

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $80

Whip up your summer smoothies in a Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender, now $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $1,100+

BenQ’s 4K DLP Projector with HDR and up to 300-inch displays now $949 (Up to $500 off)

$949 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR Clear MagSafe Case $14 (Save 22%), more

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Forgotten Memories, Street Kart Racing, more

FREE+ Learn More
DIY upgrades

Home Depot starts the week off with up to 40% off RYOBI, Milwaukee, and other combo kits

40% off Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $50, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

$50 Learn More
Save 36%

eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems with HomeKit support drop to new lows from $83 (Save 36%)

From $83 Learn More