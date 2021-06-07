Macy’s Flash Sale takes 50-60% off sandals and swim from COACH, Nautica, Ralph Lauren, more

Macy’s Flash Sale offers 50 to 60% off swim, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nautica, Speedo, COACH, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nautica Colorblocked 8-inch Swim Shorts that are currently marked down to $23. For comparison, these swim trunks were originally priced at $60. This style has an adjustable waist-band for a perfect fit and large pockets to store essentials. The quick-dry fabric was also designed for comfort and you can choose from two stylish color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

