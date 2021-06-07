FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Need simple/folding office desks starting at $64 in today's Gold Box

-
AmazonHome Goods
52% off $64-$112

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a wide selection of simple drawerless Need desks and tables, some folding, starting at $64 shipped. That’s up to 52% off of list and all time low prices for these highly rated simple and portable office furniture. Arriving in attractive white, black or wood finishes, these are easy to assemble (or no assembly for folding models) and come in a variety of sizes from 47 to 63 inches.

Need Desk features:

  • Panel material is environmental E1 standard particle wood, has a waterproof and anti-scratch finish.
  • This computer desk frame is heavy-duty powder-coated metal, 1.57″ by 1.57″ in width, which ensures stability and durability.
  • Advantage: 1.No assembly, can be opened and folded in a few seconds; 2. Adjustable leg pads design, legs can be adjusted 1-2 cm in length, allowing stability under an uneven floor.
  • Multifunction: this desk can be used as computer desk,computer table,writing desk,office desk, training table, dining table, meeting table, exhibition table etc

