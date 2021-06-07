Reebok Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Reebok Friends and Family Event offers 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items when you apply promo code SUMMER at checkout. Reebok Unlocked Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the ZigWild Trail 6 Shoes that are currently marked down to $70, which is $30 off the original rate. These shoes feature on-trend designs such as suede and leather textiles that are mixed. It also has superior traction to help guide you up the mountain trail. Better yet, these shoes have responsive cushioning to promote a springy step as well as a breathable-mesh to keep you comfortable. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Reebok customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Reebok or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- PennyMoon Casual Shoes $42 (Orig. $60)
- Flashfilm Train 2 Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- ZigWild Trail 6 Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- Zig Dynamica Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- Knit Track Pants $39 (Orig. $55)
Our top picks for women include:
- Flexagon Energy 3 Shoes $39 (Orig. $55)
- Nanoflex TR Training Shoes $63 (Orig. $90)
- Workout Ready Shorts $18 (Orig. $25)
- Slip 2 Running Shoes $39 (Orig. $55)
- Lux High-Rise Leggings $46 (Orig. $65)
