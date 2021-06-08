FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

adidas takes 30% off all accessories from $14: MacBook bags, socks, more

-
FashionAdidas
30% off From $14

adidas is currently offering 30% off all of its accessories, including sale styles, with promo code ACC30 at checkout. adidas Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the 5-Star Team Backpack that’s currently marked down to $49. For comparison, this backpack is regularly priced at $70. With it being graduation season, this would be an awesome gift idea and it’s available in several great color options. This bag can be carried by both men or women alike and it can easily fit a 15-inch MacBook. The straps are cushioned to promote comfort and it’s also nice for traveling, hiking, camping, and more. Better yet, the exterior material is waterproof and easy to wipe clean. Rated 4.9/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the adidas accessories sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks from adidas include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Tilly’s Flash Sale that’s offering an extra up to 50% off clearance items from $15.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Disney shop Pixar sale now live from $9: Collectibles, ...
Best new colognes to gift for Father’s Day 2021
Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale offers up to 30% ...
Amazon’s 30% off Bulova watch sale offers timeles...
Tillys Flash Sale offers extra 50% off Nike, The North ...
Macy’s Flash Sale takes 50-60% off sandals and sw...
Reebok Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide +...
Oakley, SMITH, Costa sunglasses from $25 during Steep a...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

DSW takes up to 50% off athletic styles: Nike, adidas, ASICS, Reebok, more

From $30 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More
Save 43%

Greenworks Father’s Day sale live with up to 43% off electric mowers, trimmers, much more from $29

From $29 Learn More
Reg. $200

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $140 as a new all-time low arrives (Save 30%)

$140 Learn More
From $580

Save $469 on Apple’s 2020 Intel MacBook Air at a new all-time low in this refurb Woot sale, more

$469 off Learn More
Orig. $600

Dyson’s V10 Cordless Absolute vacuum cleans for 40 minutes straight: $280 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

$280 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Save up to 50% on cert. refurb WORX electric lawn gear and kick gas/oil to the curb from $47

From $47 Learn More
Save 85%

Nordstrom Rack Apple accessory sale: 85% off cases, Apple Watch Bands, more from $6

From $6 Learn More