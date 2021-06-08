FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lululemon’s June Deals are live! Save up to 50% off new markdowns + free shipping

-
50% off + free shipping

The Lululemon June Deals are live with up to 50% off new markdowns for warm weather. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on shorts, t-shirts, joggers, jackets, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve 2.0 Shirt for men. This style is currently marked down to $54 and originally sold for $78. You can choose from three color options and it features a seamless construction, which is perfect for workouts. The material is also sweat-wicking and has anti-odor properties to keep you feeling fresh. With Father’s Day right around the corner, this would make a perfect gift idea as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

