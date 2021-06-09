Raise your MacBook up using this aluminum adjustable laptop stand for $26 (Save 35%)

YFW Technology (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the YoFeW Aluminum Adjustable Laptop Stand for $25.99 shipped with the code RV5MG8ZH at checkout. This saves 35% from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this model. Featuring a height-adjustable design, this laptop stand will raise your computer up off the desk from 5.3- to 7.3-inches. It also delivers the ability to rotate your laptop 360-degrees, which can help if you’re trying to show someone else what’s on your screen. This makes the entire experience of using a portable computer ergonomic, which is something we can all use a bit more of. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $4 on Amazon, which is quite a bit below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

However, if you’re in the market for a tablet, then we recommend giving today’s earlier deal on Apple’s latest iPad Air a look. It’s down to $549, which is $50 in savings from its normal going rate. Ushering in a drop to its second-best price ever at Amazon, you’ll net an edge-to-edge display, USB-C, and Touch ID built into the power button for quicker access.

More on the YoFeW Aluminum Laptop Stand:

The YoFeW rotating laptop stand can adjust the height from 151mm/5 94inch to 199mm/7.83inch(48mm height adjustable) You can adjust it to the height as you like by press the buttom on the side of the stand.

This swivel MacBook stand can not only rotate 360 degrees but also adjust the view of angle according to your usage habits From 0° to 45° view of angle – to satisfy all your desires when using your laptop with this notebook stand on desk.

The slim compact stand elevates your laptop to a perfect eye level and prevents you from hunching over your screen, which develop a good working posture which helps to reduce shoulder and neck pain. Moreover, the edge of the notebook stand is so smooth that protects you from being scratched.

