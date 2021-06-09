Raise your MacBook up using this aluminum adjustable laptop stand for $26 (Save 35%)

YFW Technology (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the YoFeW Aluminum Adjustable Laptop Stand for $25.99 shipped with the code RV5MG8ZH at checkout. This saves 35% from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this model. Featuring a height-adjustable design, this laptop stand will raise your computer up off the desk from 5.3- to 7.3-inches. It also delivers the ability to rotate your laptop 360-degrees, which can help if you’re trying to show someone else what’s on your screen. This makes the entire experience of using a portable computer ergonomic, which is something we can all use a bit more of. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $4 on Amazon, which is quite a bit below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.
However, if you’re in the market for a tablet, then we recommend giving today’s earlier deal on Apple’s latest iPad Air a look. It’s down to $549, which is $50 in savings from its normal going rate. Ushering in a drop to its second-best price ever at Amazon, you’ll net an edge-to-edge display, USB-C, and Touch ID built into the power button for quicker access.
More on the YoFeW Aluminum Laptop Stand:
- The YoFeW rotating laptop stand can adjust the height from 151mm/5 94inch to 199mm/7.83inch(48mm height adjustable) You can adjust it to the height as you like by press the buttom on the side of the stand.
- This swivel MacBook stand can not only rotate 360 degrees but also adjust the view of angle according to your usage habits From 0° to 45° view of angle – to satisfy all your desires when using your laptop with this notebook stand on desk.
- The slim compact stand elevates your laptop to a perfect eye level and prevents you from hunching over your screen, which develop a good working posture which helps to reduce shoulder and neck pain. Moreover, the edge of the notebook stand is so smooth that protects you from being scratched.
