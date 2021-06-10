FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Put a DeskCycle 2 under-desk exerciser at your feet for $150 shipped today ($50 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, 3D Innovations (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser for $150 shipped. That’s 25% or $50 off the regular $200 price tag, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year, and the best we can find. A great way to get a workout in while getting some work done at your desk, or just when on the couch, it only needs 9 or 10-inches of clearance and makes use of “magnetic resistance to ensure smooth pedal motion.” It also sports an on-board six function adjustable and removable LCD display (you can pop it out and put it atop the desk) for speed, time, and distance measurements. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For an even more affordable solution, consider the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Under Desk Elliptical Foot Pedal Exerciser at $127 shipped. This one carries even better ratings from over 5,600 Amazon customers and provides much of the same experience as today’s lead deal. There’s no removable display here and it doesn’t quite look as modern, but it will get the job done for even less. 

You might want to consider one of these affordable rubber mats just to ensure your floors stay in good shape under the elliptical machine, then head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more deals. You’ll find offers on multi-tools, camping gear, smart scales, and much more right here

More on the DeskCycle 2:

  • Convenient: Perfect for multitasking work and exercise, our desk bike elliptical enables you to sit, pedal, and prep! Set the maximum pedal height to 10 inches or drop it down to 9 inches to give you more desk clearance.
  • Effective: With more than twice the resistance capacity of other stationary bikes, our under desk bike has 8 calibrated resistance settings, so you’re the one in control. Convenience at your feet!
  • Magnetic Resistance: Our peddler exerciser uses magnetic resistance to ensure smooth pedal motion. This mechanism is beneficial for your joints & it’s quiet, so you’ll never get dirty looks from your colleagues!

