Fiskars Flat Vinyl Alignment Tool is a crafting must at Amazon low of $9

Amazon is offering the Fiskars Flat Vinyl Alignment Tool for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $15 and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. If you’re an at-home crafter, then you know how hard it can be to line up your vinyl cuts straight and accurately. This tool allows you to easily align your designs with the material you’re installing it on, which helps you get a dialed-in, accurate, repeatable position every time. It can slide back and forth up to 4.75-inches for placement in various position, and the arms adjust to hold designs up to 9- by 4-inches. Rated 4/5 stars.

If your crafting kit doesn’t require precise alignment like today’s deal assists with, then we’ve got another tool for you to consider. This crafting weeder tool makes it simple to pick the unwanted parts away from a design. This is a must-have when working with paper or vinyl, and at just $6, it’s a no-brainer purchase at the same time.

While we’re on the topic of crafting, did you see the Cricut Maker 3? It just went on sale today, and we’ve already got our hands-on review ready for you to read through. Long story short: it’s a fantastic machine that every crafter should have. Not only does it cut material faster than ever before, but it also doesn’t require a mat to be used when cutting, making the entire process easier.

More on the Fiskars Flat Vinyl Alignment Tool:

Fiskars Flat Vinyl Alignment Tool helps you consistently and repeatedly get straight, accurate placement of vinyl on flat surfaces

Adjustment bar slides back and forth up to 4¾ inches for placement at various positions, while arms adjust to hold vinyl sizes up to 9 by 4 inches

Button allows for vertical adjustment of bar, making it easily compatible with projects ranging up to 1. 8 inches in thickness

Large base platform is designed to stabilize the tool on a flat work surface

