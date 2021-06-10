FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PUMA Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 30% off clearance

PUMA takes 40% off full-price items or an extra 30% off sale styles with promo code FFPUMA21 at checkout as part of its Friends and Family Sale. During this sale you can find deals on running shoes, golf styles, casual sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Ranch Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $39. For comparison, this polo shirt was originally priced at $65 and you can choose from several color options. The performance fabric is stretch-infused, sweat-wicking, and lightweight. This is a great option for your golf swing and would be a nice Father’s Day gift too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the New Balance Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering deals from $17 and up to 50% off hundreds of styles.

