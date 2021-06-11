Fossil Father’s Day Sale takes 30% off wallets, watches, MacBook bags, more + free shipping

The Fossil Father’s Day Sale offers 30% off men’s styles when you apply promo code GIFTHIM at checkout. Plus, Fossil is offering Gen 5 Smartwatches starting from $179. During the event you can find gift ideas including stylish wallets, MacBook backpacks, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Derrick RFID Bilfold Flip Wallet that would make a perfect Father’s Day gift. This style is available in three color options and priced at $34. For comparison, this wallet is regularly priced at $48. The slim design can easily fit into your back pocket and it has several spaces for organization. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Fossil customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals today from Fossil or shop the entire event here.
Our top picks from Fossil include:
- Gen 5 Smartwatch The Carlyle $199 (Orig. $295)
- Steven FPW Bifold Wallet $31 (Orig. $44)
- The Minimalist Slim Three-Hand Watch $83 (Orig. $119)
- Neutra Brown Leather Watch $90 (Orig. $129)
- Forrester Chronograph Navy Watch $104 (Orig. $149)
- Derrick RFID Bifold Flip Wallet $34 (Orig. $48)
- …and even more deals…
