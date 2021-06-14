Amazon’s Halo Wellness Band plummets to new 2021 low at $70 ahead of Prime Day (Save $30)

Amazon now offers its Halo Welless Band for $69.99 shipped for Prime members. Typically selling for $100, this marks only the second major discount we’ve tracked since its release last December, marking a new 2021 low. This passive fitness tracker is meant to go beyond what others can offer to provide full-body coverage including mental health and wellness. Features include detailed sleep analytics to all-day stress tracking, daily activity points, BMI, and even an active tone analysis to see how your voice might sound to others day-to-day. All of this, plus hundreds of workouts and more are included in the 6-month free membership trial, though the basic features will continue even if you don’t decide to renew at $3.99 a month. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4+ star rating, but you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look. See more below.

If you’d rather opt for a traditional fitness tracker with a screen, Amazfit’s Band 5 is a budget-friendly staple at just $35. While you sacrifice big name support like weightwatchers and Headspace, you’ll still garner tons of wellness features like 24-hour sleep, heartrate, stress, and activity tracking, blood O2 saturation, and comprehensive analytics from PAI. Plus, you don’t even have to give up the built-in Alexa. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 5,800 customers.

Halo Wellness Band features:

rack the intensity & duration of your movement plus sedentary time. Analyze patterns like how often you wake up during the night. At-home workouts, guided meditations, sleep sounds, and other ways to stay healthy from experts like Lifesum, SWEAT, and Headspace. Measure body fat percentage, a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone. Analyze qualities of your voice like energy and positivity to help strengthen communication. Ask your Alexa-enabled device to tell you your health summary, activity score, sleep quality, and more. Visit settings within the Halo app and click on “Connect Alexa” to enable.

