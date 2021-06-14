FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Halo Wellness Band plummets to new 2021 low at $70 ahead of Prime Day (Save $30)

-
New low! $70

Amazon now offers its Halo Welless Band for $69.99 shipped for Prime members. Typically selling for $100, this marks only the second major discount we’ve tracked since its release last December, marking a new 2021 low. This passive fitness tracker is meant to go beyond what others can offer to provide full-body coverage including mental health and wellness. Features include detailed sleep analytics to all-day stress tracking, daily activity points, BMI, and even an active tone analysis to see how your voice might sound to others day-to-day. All of this, plus hundreds of workouts and more are included in the 6-month free membership trial, though the basic features will continue even if you don’t decide to renew at $3.99 a month. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4+ star rating, but you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look. See more below.

If you’d rather opt for a traditional fitness tracker with a screen, Amazfit’s Band 5 is a budget-friendly staple at just $35. While you sacrifice big name support like weightwatchers and Headspace, you’ll still garner tons of wellness features like 24-hour sleep, heartrate, stress, and activity tracking, blood O2 saturation, and comprehensive analytics from PAI. Plus, you don’t even have to give up the built-in Alexa. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 5,800 customers.

Want to look as great as you feel all summer long? Then you definitely don’t want to miss out on these rare Nike savings up to 40% off. With a whole wardrobe of athletic and athleisure wear waiting, you can find killer styles, kicks, and more starting at $9. Or hit up our fashion guide for more ways to put some spring in your step this season.

Halo Wellness Band features:

rack the intensity & duration of your movement plus sedentary time. Analyze patterns like how often you wake up during the night. At-home workouts, guided meditations, sleep sounds, and other ways to stay healthy from experts like Lifesum, SWEAT, and Headspace. Measure body fat percentage, a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone. Analyze qualities of your voice like energy and positivity to help strengthen communication. Ask your Alexa-enabled device to tell you your health summary, activity score, sleep quality, and more. Visit settings within the Halo app and click on “Connect Alexa” to enable.

