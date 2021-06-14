VSDC Pro Video Editor with animated FX now at $14 (30% off) + updated FREE version

Alongside a recently issued update, we now have an exclusive discount for the VSDC video editor suite. A robust and yet lightweight non-linear video editing bundle for Windows, VSDC is a particularly powerful and affordable solution for folks not looking to drop hundreds on editing software or that just don’t have the computing power available to run them. And while the free version features an impressive feature set, we now have an exclusive 30% off the yearly subscription-based pro version as well with code VSDC_for_9to5toys. Head below for more details.

VSDC video editor suite

VSDC — an officially recommended video editor for processing GoPro footage on Windows — comes in two versions: the completely free Video Editor with no trial periods, watermarks, and ads or the Pro version.

The free VSDC Video Editor is quite powerful though and includes “all the benefits of non-linear editing.” You’ll find features like picture-in-picture and split screen options as well as a comprehensive color correction suite. And while you’d think some of the more interesting FX might be relegated to the Pro version, there is also a lightweight chroma key tool, glitch effects, and a reframing mode “for a perfect slow motion effect,” among other things.

It’s a great option for folks doing light video editing, but if you’re getting into more involved, processor-heavy edits with the need for things like more advanced keying, motion tracking, and AI-powered effects, you’ll want to check out our deal on the pro version below.

VSDC Pro Version at 30% off:

The regularly $19.99 per year Pro version packs in everything you get in the free version as well as hardware acceleration to run more complicated edits, along with motion tracking capabilities, audio waveform editing, video masking, and more advanced Chroma Key tools. You can check out the new transition and animated text effects, markers, customizable workspace and more in version 6.7 in the video above.

Download the free version of the VSDC Video Editor right here with the option to upgrade to the pro version from within the app. However, if you’re interested in the VSDC Pro Video Editor, you can score it right here at 30% off using our exclusive code: VSDC_for_9to5toys. That will knock the yearly $19.99 subscription price down to $13.99 for one of the best price we have tracked.

