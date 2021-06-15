Pre-order new Beats Studio Buds for $150 with a $10 Apple gift card at Costco

The new Apple Beats Studio Buds wireless headphones were officially unveiled this week at $149.99 shipped. Pre-orders are already live on Amazon and elsewhere, but we have now spotted a notable offer at Costco. Members can now pre-order the new Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $149.99 with a $10 Apple gift card attached for a limited time. While not an actual discount, this is a great little incentive for Costco members looking to adopt the latest truly wireless headphones from Apple’s Beats brand. More details below.

Beats Studio Buds feature two distinct listening modes with active noise cancellation and a transparency option so you can still hear your surroundings. Up to 8-hours of listening time is expanded significantly with an additional 16-hours packed inside the included charging case. Bluetooth, an IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant, and more round out the feature list here. Be sure to swing by our hands-on review for even more details on what to expect as well as this comparison post on how Beats Studio Buds compare against AirPods and AirPods Pro.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound

Control your sound with two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode

Three soft eartip sizes for a stable and comfortable fit while ensuring an optimal acoustic seal

Up to 8 hours of listening time1 (up to 24 hours combined with pocket-sized charging case)

Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts

High-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction via built-in microphones

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!