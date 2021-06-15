Kate Spade Surprise Sale cuts up to 75% off summer handbags, wallets, shoes, more

The latest Kate Spade Surprise Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide including stylish handbags, wallets, MacBook cases, jewelry, shoes, clothing, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Natalie Quilted Tote that’s currently marked down to $199, which is $300 off the original rate. The quilted design looks very high-end and would pair perfectly with business attire. This bag offers large interior spaces to hold essentials and is wide enough to fit a 13-inch MacBook. The gold metal also adds a luxurious touch and it can be carried over your shoulder or as a handbag. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Kate Spade customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!