Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale that’s offering styles from $19: Dri-FIT, Court Sneakers, more

For four days only, the Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale is currently offering styles from just $19. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale and a great option for Father’s Day is the Air Monarch IV Training Shoes. This style is great for workouts, walks, training sessions, or everyday occasions. It’s available in several color options and priced at $55. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $70. These shoes were designed for support with a cushioned insole and padded tongue. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off styles that rarely go on sale.

