Sunglass Hut’s polarized event takes $30 off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, more

Sunglass Hut takes $30 off polarized shades including top brands from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your summer style with the classic Ray-Ban Clubmaster Polarized Sunglasses. These timeless shades can be styled by both men or women alike as well as be worn with casual, workout, and business attire. It’s available in six frame coloring options and have several logos throughout the shades. You can currently find this style on sale for $181, which is down from its original rate of $211. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 500 Sunglass Hut customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals and you will want to check out our fashion guide with an array of top brand sales going on today.

