Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off over 150 new markdowns from $10

Vineyard Vines offers 150 new markdowns all up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Stripe Saltwater 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $78, which is $21 off the original rate. This pullover is great for everyday wear and can be worn throughout any season. It pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, and khakis alike. You can also choose from three color options and it’s infused with stretch, which is nice for hikes, golf outings, and more. This would be a phenomenal option for Father’s Day gifting as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

