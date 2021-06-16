FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your computer with SK hynix SATA or NVMe solid-state storage from $68

-
SK hynix (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S31 1TB 2.5-inch Internal SATA Solid-State Drive for $89.24 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it normally goes for $105, the all-time low that we’ve tracked is $83, and today’s deal is the best available. This solid-state drive features 1TB of storage, which is more than enough to hold a dozen games, some music, photos, and be your boot partition as well. Switching from a traditional hard drive to a solid-state model will help your computer boot quicker, programs launch faster, and the system itself feel more responsive. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking the SK hynix 500GB P31 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $63.74 shipped on Amazon. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $75 normal going rate, this is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While the above S31 drive can reach speeds of 560MB/s, opting for the P31 NVMe model ups that to 3,500MB/s. That means you can move a 3.5GB file in one second, while the S31 would take six times longer to do the same. Just know that you’ll need a newer motherboard or laptop that supports the NVMe PCIe M.2 standard to use this drive, and you’re also getting 50% less storage than the option above. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Prefer on-the-go working? Apple’s latest M1 iPad Pro is currently on sale at $209 off in open-box condition. This ultra-powerful tablet from Apple sports the same processor as the company’s latest computers, offering plenty of performance for anything you throw at it. Want to learn more? Our coverage of the deal takes a deeper dive.

  • Top tier speed, best-in-class sequential read speeds. Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s.
  • Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM
  • Superior reliability and stability (MTBF/TBW). 1.5 Million Hours MTBF, best-in-class 600 TBW (terabytes written)

