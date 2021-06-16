Timex takes 20% off best-selling watches + free shipping during its Summer Sale

The Timex Summer Sale offers 20% off select styles with promo code SUNNY20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Original Leather Strap watch that’s currently marked down to $63. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $79. It will elevate any look and you can choose from two color options. The large face adds a modern touch as well as the all-black face. The backlight allows you to see clearly at night and it has a waterproof face up to 30 meters. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Timex customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!