This 6-in-1 USB-C hub is designed for iPad Pro with 4K HDMI, SD, more at just $9 (77% off)

FLYtomorrow (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the dodocool 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $8.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code X9CNGOIO at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Normally $39, it just dropped to $30 at Amazon and today’s deal saves a total of 77%. This USB-C hub is designed to be used with Apple’s latest iPad Pro and Air that feature a USB-C port. It clips onto the side so it’s easily accessible at all times. You’ll find a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-A, 4K HDMI, 100W charging passthrough, as well as SD/microSD support. Essentially, it brings all necessary ports to your tablet through a single connection. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If you don’t need a huge hub for things, and just converting one or two USB-A devices to Type-C will do, then we recommend you grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two devices easily can be left on your device’s USB cable so you can plug it into your computer at any moment. For just $3.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, everyone should own a pair of these adapters.
Speaking of iPads, did you see the M1 deal we spotted yesterday? That’s right, Apple’s latest M1-powered iPad Pro is currently $209 off in open box condition. This is the latest-and-greatest from Apple, delivering desktop-like performance in an ultra-portable tablet form-factor. Learn more in our coverage here.
More on the dodocool 6-in-1 USB-C Hub:
- Designed for 2018 2020 iPad Pro 11/12.9 with USB C port, quick expansion for your iPad Pro with 3.5mm Audio Jack, USB-A Port, 4K HDMI Port, 100W Type-C Charging Port, SD/TF Card Slot. Plug and play, no driver/software is needed .Can be used with Apple Smart Keyboard Folio and iPad case.
- Gives you a high data transmission speed up to 5Gbps. also can connect with a keyboard/mouse/other usb devices to be a computer to increase your typing speed .Great for packing on trip or bringing to class instead of carrying your laptop.
- Support Microphone input and vodep output. You can adjust the volume both on iPad Pro or in-line volume control on earphone/headset.You can bring headphones when working to shield outside interference.
