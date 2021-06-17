This 6-in-1 USB-C hub is designed for iPad Pro with 4K HDMI, SD, more at just $9 (77% off)

FLYtomorrow (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the dodocool 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $8.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code X9CNGOIO at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Normally $39, it just dropped to $30 at Amazon and today’s deal saves a total of 77%. This USB-C hub is designed to be used with Apple’s latest iPad Pro and Air that feature a USB-C port. It clips onto the side so it’s easily accessible at all times. You’ll find a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-A, 4K HDMI, 100W charging passthrough, as well as SD/microSD support. Essentially, it brings all necessary ports to your tablet through a single connection. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t need a huge hub for things, and just converting one or two USB-A devices to Type-C will do, then we recommend you grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two devices easily can be left on your device’s USB cable so you can plug it into your computer at any moment. For just $3.50 each when you clip the on-page coupon, everyone should own a pair of these adapters.

Speaking of iPads, did you see the M1 deal we spotted yesterday? That’s right, Apple’s latest M1-powered iPad Pro is currently $209 off in open box condition. This is the latest-and-greatest from Apple, delivering desktop-like performance in an ultra-portable tablet form-factor. Learn more in our coverage here.

More on the dodocool 6-in-1 USB-C Hub:

Designed for 2018 2020 iPad Pro 11/12.9 with USB C port, quick expansion for your iPad Pro with 3.5mm Audio Jack, USB-A Port, 4K HDMI Port, 100W Type-C Charging Port, SD/TF Card Slot. Plug and play, no driver/software is needed .Can be used with Apple Smart Keyboard Folio and iPad case.

Gives you a high data transmission speed up to 5Gbps. also can connect with a keyboard/mouse/other usb devices to be a computer to increase your typing speed .Great for packing on trip or bringing to class instead of carrying your laptop.

Support Microphone input and vodep output. You can adjust the volume both on iPad Pro or in-line volume control on earphone/headset.You can bring headphones when working to shield outside interference.

