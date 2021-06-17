Keen’s Workwear Summer Sale takes 20% off steel-toe boots, sneakers, more

For four days only, Keen offers 20% off work styles during its Summer Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Protect your feet while at work with deals on boots, sneakers, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cincinnati 6-inch Waterproof Boots that are also a best-seller for Keen. This style is currently marked down to $148 and originally sold for $185. These boots have a unique carbon fiber toe which is 15% lighter than steel. They’re also completely waterproof, making them nice hiking options as well. With over 150 reviews from Keen customers, this style is rated 4.3/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this sale and you will wan to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!