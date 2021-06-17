FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keen’s Workwear Summer Sale takes 20% off steel-toe boots, sneakers, more

-
FashionKEEN
20% off From $88

For four days only, Keen offers 20% off work styles during its Summer Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Protect your feet while at work with deals on boots, sneakers, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cincinnati 6-inch Waterproof Boots that are also a best-seller for Keen. This style is currently marked down to $148 and originally sold for $185. These boots have a unique carbon fiber toe which is 15% lighter than steel. They’re also completely waterproof, making them nice hiking options as well. With over 150 reviews from Keen customers, this style is rated 4.3/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this sale and you will wan to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

KEEN

About the Author

Backcountry’s slashing prices on Nike, Under Armo...
UGG Father’s Day Gift Guide spoils Dad with slipp...
Timex takes 20% off best-selling watches + free shippin...
Michael Kors Father’s Day Event takes 25% off men...
Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $...
Carhartt takes 25% off its best-selling force styles, s...
Joe’s New Balance Summer Savings Event boosts you...
Ralph Lauren Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Backcountry’s slashing prices on Nike, Under Armour, Oakley, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
All-time low

Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 sees $100 back to school discount (All-time low)

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $26

Etekcity’s highly-rated Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug now $18 for today only (Reg. $26)

$18 Learn More
43% off

Anker Gold Box up to 43% off: Power banks, Qi pads, Lightning cables, chargers, more from $18

From $18 Learn More
Reg. $150

Instant Pot’s Ace Plus blends frozen cocktails, now at Amazon all-time low: $70 (Reg. $150)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $35

Grab an official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable at a new all-time low of $19 (Save 35%)

$19 Learn More
Save 20%

Expand your Assistant setup with Google Nest Thermostats from $118 (Save 20%)

From $118 Learn More
Reg. $150

Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount to $135 ahead of launch

$135 Learn More