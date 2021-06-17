FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling jeans and shorts from $30

-
FashionLevi's
50% off From $30

Levi’s End of Season Sale offers up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. RedTab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $49. For comparison, these jeans were regularly priced at $98. This style is highly flattering with a straight hem, that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. They’re available in three versatile color options and are infused with stretch to promote comfort. Jeans can be worn throughout any season and these jeans will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off styles that rarely go on sale.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Ferrari Pilota, Timex T80 x PAC-MAN, and more watches f...
Sperry Sneaker Flash Sale is live with styles for just ...
Official Disney sitewide sale now live at up to 25% off...
Billie Eilish Fan Merch up to 30% off today only at Ama...
Backcountry’s slashing prices on Nike, Under Armo...
Keen’s Workwear Summer Sale takes 20% off steel-t...
UGG Father’s Day Gift Guide spoils Dad with slipp...
Timex takes 20% off best-selling watches + free shippin...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Levi’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off clearance from $12: Jeans, t-shirts, more

From $12 Learn More
48% off

Under Armour and PUMA duffle bags, luggage, more from $21.50 (Up to 48% off)

From $21.50 Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More
Rare deals

Sonos speakers see rare discounts for Father’s Day from $159: Arc, Roam, and more

From $159 Learn More
85% off

Car and Driver magazine subscriptions are starting from just $3/yr. right now (Reg. $15+)

$3/yr. Learn More
$30 off

Razer’s deadly silent BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Linear keyboard returns to low of $110

$110 Learn More
Now Live!

Overcooked 2 and more are now FREE on PC via Epic Games Store

FREE Learn More
43% off

Ferrari Pilota, Timex T80 x PAC-MAN, and more watches fall as low as $26 (Up to 43% off)

From $26 Learn More