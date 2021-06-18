Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter travels for up to 45 miles on a single charge at low of $101 off

Amazon is offering the Gotrax G Max Ultra Electric Scooter at $699 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Today’s discount shaves $101 off the normal going rate of $800 and matches our last mention for the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. You’ll find that this G-series of Gotrax scooters delivers a high-performance 350W motor, allowing you to travel at up to 20 MPH. This scooter is a great choice for commuters, as well, since it can go for up to 45 miles on a single charge, depending on weather conditions and how fast you’re riding. That’s plenty to get you to work and back home without having to plug-in during the day. Plus, the 1-step folding system makes it simple to collapse and carry after your commute. It also has both electric anti-lock and disk brakes to keep you safe while riding around. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Update 6/18 @ 3:18 PM: Walmart is offering the Razor Turbo A Black Label Electric Scooter for $69 shipped. With a $130 list price and $98 going rate at Walmart, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Consider the Gotrax G4 Commuting Electric Scooter if you only need 25 miles of range, and not 45. It still runs at up to 20 MPH, but just goes around half the distance of today’s lead deal. However, at $600, you’re saving $99 over the higher-end model above. In the end, both scooters will easily get you around town, and if you travel less than 25 miles per day, then picking up the G4 is a great choice.

After browsing the mentions above, you’ll want to give our revamped New Green Deals a look. Our daily roundup recently took on a new form, and now better showcases ways to save, how your purchase can impact the environment, and more. Plus, our guide is another great place to look for additional discounts that we find throughout the day.

More on the Gotrax G Max Ultra Electric Scooter:

ALL NEW G-SERIES – GOTRAX G Max Ultra is the top of the new high performance series of electric scooters. Powerful 350W motor can easily reach up to 20 mph, travel up to 45 miles per single charge. Max weight load is 220 lbs.

G Max Ultra Advanced LG Battery – Featuring ultra long distance, high quality 36V17.5aH LG battery the G Max Ultra holds charge for up to 45 miles conquering long distances as a worthwhile commuting e-scooter.

Portable Folding E Scooter – Upgrade One-step folding system for easy portability. Take it on public transportation, store it in your car and any place you desire effortlessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!