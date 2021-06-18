FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Steve Madden takes 25% off summer styles: Sandals, sneakers, loafers, more

For a limited time only, Steve Madden takes 25% off summer styles with promo code SUNNY at checkout. Find great deals on sneakers, sandals, boots, and more. Customers receive fee shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the women’s Travel Tan Sandals that are a best-seller from Steve Madden. These sandals are great for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $70. They’re also lightweight and you can also choose from two color options as well. With over 800 reviews from Steve Madden customers, they’re rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off styles that rarely go on sale.

