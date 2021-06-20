Amazon now has its Prime Day Fire TV deals ready and waiting, nearly 24-hours ahead of this year’s scheduled shopping event. As expected, we are tracking a massive price drops across the entire Fire TV streaming stick lineup as well as some of Amazon’s other home theater gear including its Alexa Voice Remote, the Fire TV Cube, the Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR, and more. The deals kick off at just $18 with free shipping across the board for Prime members and you’ll find quick links to all of the Prime Day Fire TV deals waiting for you down below.

Prime Day Fire TV deals:

You’ll find all of the now live 4K TV deals, Fire TV Editions included, in our Prime Day 2021 Hub and even more in our home theater guide. Just make sure you swing by our Amazon Fire TV breakdown feature for more details on which gear will suit your needs best and the most intelligent ways to leverage Amazon’s home theater gear. Stay locked to 9to5Toys over the next 48 to 72 hours for up-to-the-minute price drops across just about every product category out there so you don’t miss out on that special something at what will likely be the best price of the year.

More on the Fire TV Stick 4K:

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote.

Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos – Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.

500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.

Live TV – Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.

