Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100 (Save up to $170)

-
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterToshiba
Save $170 From $100

With Prime Day just around the corner, Amazon is now discounting a selection of its Fire TV Editions ahead of the big event. With prices starting at $99.99, you’ll score free shipping across the board. Today’s discounts are matching some of the best prices to date, take as much as $170 off, and mark the first discounts of the year in most cases. These deals are exclusively available to Prime Members, as well. While sizes and resolutions vary throughout the lineup, all of the smarts are centered around integrated Fire TV support, which delivers access to all of your favorite streaming services alongside built-in Alexa. Everything carries a 4+ star rating, as well. Head below for all of the discounts.

Other notable Fire TV Edition deals:

But if you think you can get away with just upgrading your existing television with one of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming media players, there is a model to fit in at just about any price point. After you’ve checked out the entire selection, be sure to dive into our guide that weighs the pros and cons of every model to help you find the right one for your setup.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition features:

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

