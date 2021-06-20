Gotrax’s Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard travels up to 6 MPH at a new low of $88 (Reg. up to $199)

Walmart is offering the Gotrax Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard for $88 shipped. Down from its $199 list price, this beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked previously by $1. Featuring the ability to run for up to 3.1 miles on a single charge, this hoverboard is a great way to get outside and enjoy the sunshine this summer. It travels at up to 6.2 MPH, which is plenty fast when riding on two wheels like this. There’s 6.5-inch wheels and a built-in headlight so you can find your way home even when the sun goes down. Plus, you could even use this hoverboard to make short trips to the grocery store or a friend’s house down the road. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t mind doing all the hard work yourself, then the Razor A Kick Scooter is a great alternative. While you won’t be able to let it drive around for you, sometimes it’s nice to get exercise while out and about. You can pick up this #1 best-seller at Amazon for under $30, making it a great option for those on a tighter budget.

For other great deals similar to the one above, you’ll want to check out our daily roundup over at our sister site, electrek. We recently found a new all-time low on Amazon’s #1 best-selling e-bike, which brings it down to $700 from its normal $800 going rate. There’s plenty more to explore in our revamped New Green Deals. Also, be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2021 guide for more deals as we find them throughout the shopping event.

More on the Gotrax Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard:

The FLUXX FX3 is an upgrade from the our entry level hoverboard. It has all the features a new rider should look for, UL certification, Self Balancing mode and dual 200 WATTS of power! The unique design and fun LED lights make the FLUXX an awesome ride, the 6.5″ wheels which have quickly become the standard for hoverboards are made of solid rubber for a smooth ride.

