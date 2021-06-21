Amazon’s in-house fashion brands up to 40% off for Prime Day: Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering its in-house fashion brands up to 40% off. This includes Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, Core 10, and more. Update your wardrobe for this summer with the men’s Amazon Essentials Classic 9-inch Shorts that are currently marked down to $10 Prime shipped, which is $6 off the original rate. These shorts are available in twenty color options and nice for everyday wear. They can be dressed up or down with polos, t-shirts, button-down shirts, or pullovers alike and are timeless to wear for years to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 17,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.

Another standout from this sale, that you can also pair with the shorts above, is the Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Golf Polo Shirt. This shirt is marked down to $10 and originally sold for $16. It also features UPF 40 sun protection and comes in nine color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 10,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!