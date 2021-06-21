Amazon’s Under Armour Sale offers gear from $9 Prime shipped: t-shirts, shorts, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off gear from Under Armour for the whole family. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down from $13.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $20 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. You can choose from a wide variety of color options and the lightweight material is sweat-wicking, which is perfect for workouts. Easily pair this style with shorts, chino pants, joggers, and more for an array of different looks. With over 43,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from the Amazon Under Armour Prime Day Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Tech Twist Tank Top is another standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down from $15. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at $25 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe this summer. There are a bunch of bright color options to choose from as well and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

