FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Under Armour Sale offers gear from $9 Prime shipped: t-shirts, shorts, more

-
AmazonFashionUnder ArmourPrime Day 2021
45% off from $9

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off gear from Under Armour for the whole family. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down from $13.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $20 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. You can choose from a wide variety of color options and the lightweight material is sweat-wicking, which is perfect for workouts. Easily pair this style with shorts, chino pants, joggers, and more for an array of different looks. With over 43,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from the Amazon Under Armour Prime Day Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Tech Twist Tank Top is another standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down from $15. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at $25 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe this summer. There are a bunch of bright color options to choose from as well and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Amazon Prime Day Levi’s Event takes up to 55% off...
Prime Day slashes Nespresso + Keurig bundles to Amazon ...
DEWALT gear from $13: Table saw and stand combo, mechan...
JBL Quantum headsets see massive 50% Prime Day cuts sta...
Prime Day pet cam deals start from just $37: Furbo Trea...
Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer falls...
Save $90 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router system at a...
Kindle Prime Day deals now live from $55: Paperwhite, O...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Backcountry’s slashing prices on Nike, Under Armour, Oakley, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
70% off

Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale offers Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, Under Armour from $7

From $7 Learn More
25% off

Carhartt takes 25% off its best-selling force styles, shorts, and accessories from $11

From $11 Learn More
35% off

Amazon offers David Archy t-shirts, underwear, pajamas, more from $18 Prime shipped

From $18 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $5 + extra 25% off select styles

From $5 Learn More
55% off

Amazon Prime Day Levi’s Event takes up to 55% off jeans, jackets, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
Amazon lows

Prime Day slashes Nespresso + Keurig bundles to Amazon lows from $50

From $50 Learn More
30% off

DEWALT gear from $13: Table saw and stand combo, mechanics kit, more (Up to 30% off)

From $13 Learn More