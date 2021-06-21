Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch sees deep 45% cut for Prime Day, more from $100

Today only, as part of its Prime Day savings, Amazon is offering the Fossil Smartwatch Gen 5E for $134 shipped. Typically selling for the $250 list price, but recently discounted to around $179, you can save 45% on Fossil’s flagship smartwatch and mark a new all-time low. It’s available in all sorts of colors and styles for men, women, and anyone looking to add some flare and fitness tracking to their wrist. Powered by Google’s WearOS, you can instantly add hundreds of games and apps like Spotify, Google Pay, and much more. Stay fit all summer long and beyond with 24/7 sleep and step tracking, heart-rate monitoring, plus tons of other health and GPS exercise options through Google Fit. It touts a 24-hour battery life with regular usage and a fully swim-proof design. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,400 customers. See more deals below form $100.

Other notable Fossil smartwatch deals:

Looking for more of a fitness-centered wearable? Garmin offers a wide range of smartwatches that are ready for anything, and right now you can score them up to 37% off. With such a huge array of options, you can add customized health and wellness tracking to your day, whether you’re training to climb a mountain or looking to shave a minute off your morning jog. You can find even more options tucked away in our fitness tracker guide, but we’ll be seeing updates constantly now that Prime Day 2021 is upon us. So head over to our Prime Day hub to check all of our 24/7 coverage.

Fossil Smartwatch Gen 5E features:

Lifestyle: This is one smart watch with always-On Display with thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time. Hundreds of apps from assistant to fitness, payments, music, social, news, games, stopwatches and more. With a swimproof design, it’s perfect for all your activities.

Health and fitness: Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level and more. Activity modes with tethered GPS keep you on track with, your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness apps. New wellness enhancements allow you to track sleep history, monitor your restfulness and set sleep goals

Stay connected with notifications for calls, texts, apps and automatic time, time zone and calendar syncing. Never miss a call – answer and make calls directly on your watch when your phone is out of reach.

