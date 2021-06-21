Garmin smartwatches plummet up to 37% off: Vivoactive 4S $190, more from $50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 37% off its selection of Garmin smartwatches. Our top pick today is the Vivoactive 4S in black for $189.99 shipped. Recently selling for about $300, today’s savings knock 37% off the leading rate to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Keep fit this summer with up to 20 different animated sports modes with GPS available right from your wrist. If you’re hoping to keep tabs on your health in a holistic way, this smartwatch will monitor your breathing, Pulse Ox level, stress, sleep, and much more. You’ll get up to 7-days of battery life off a single charge, or up to 5-hours when taking advantage of both the on-unit Spotify and GPS. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. See even more Garmin smartwatch deals below.

Other notable Garmin deals:

Find even more ways to play with today’s deals on the Fitbit Sense at a new all-time low of $200. Featuring a 6-day battery life and AMOLED always-on display, you can add constant stress, ECG, and other health metrics to the ease of checking your watch. And that’s just one of some impressive discounts on other Fitbit models from $40, so after you’re done there be sure to check out the rest of today’s Prime Day savings in our all-day coverage.

More on the Garmin Vivosmart 4S:

Keeps track of your energy levels, Pulse Ox (this is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition), respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart, hydration and more. Record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more. Battery life: Up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; Up to 5 hours in GPS and music mode.

