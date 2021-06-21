Breathe easy with up to 30% off Medify air purifiers starting at $83 shipped

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Medify Air Purifiers for Prime Day. Our top pick today is the MA-25 500-square Foot Air Purifier for $112 shipped. Typically going for the $160 list price, today’s deal knocks 30% off to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Designed to remove at least 99.9% of pollutants and odors from your air, you can clean your home or apartment a few times over in just an hour. It offers three varying fan speeds, so you can prioritize super-fast purification or near-silent operation, though even the most powerful setting only reaches up to 51dB. All you need to use it is a HEPA air filter which you only have to replace every few months or so. Once you’ve got that, you and your family can enjoy crisp, clean air to help you fight allergies, flu season, and other chronic diseases caused by air pollution. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,000 customers. See more below.

More Prime Day air purifying deals:

Bring a breath of sweetness to your fresh air with Yankee Candles starting from $9. These delicious, homey scents add a delightful touch to any room, and right now they're up to 55% off for Prime Day.

Medify MA-25 Air Purifier features:

MAXIMUM COVERAGE: Cleans spaces up to 1,000 sq ft in one hour, 500 sq ft in 30 minutes (CADR 230). Ideal for homes, apartments, bedrooms, living rooms, offices, schools, universities, classrooms, hospitals, restaurants, and other businesses.

HEPA H13 FILTRATION: Trusted to remove 99.9% of harmful particles including odors, VOCs, smoke, pollen, pet dander, dust, smog, contaminants, and more down to 0.1 microns in size. Captures finer particles than HEPA H11 (0.3 microns).

ULTRA QUIET: Choose from 3 fan speeds, with the lowest setting operating virtually silent. Runs at 110 Volts at a min noise level of 35dB and max of 51dB. For the most discreet operation, enable sleep mode to completely dim the unit’s panel lights.

