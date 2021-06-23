FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

H&M Summer Sale refreshes your wardrobe with up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $8

-
FashionH&M
50% off From $8

The H&M Summer Sale offers up to 50% off select styles including jeans, t-shirts, shorts, shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $40 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Regular Fit Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $10, which is 50% off the original rate. This style is available in five different color options and it’s very on-trend for this season. These joggers have a tie-waist, so you can achieve a perfect fit and the hem is cuffed, which is flattering. They can also be worn year-round and can be styled with t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from H&M customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals from H&M and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

H&M

About the Author

adidas takes extra 20% off sale styles from $30: Runnin...
Lululemon adds new markdowns for summer up to 50% off f...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Celebration Event ta...
Nike competes with Prime Day by taking up to 50% off + ...
TravisMathew’s Red, White, and Blue Collection wi...
Diesel Machinus, Citizen Eco-Drive Skyhawk, and more wa...
Steve Madden takes 25% off summer styles: Sandals, snea...
Prana’s Summer Event cuts 50% off all sale styles...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Backcountry’s slashing prices on Nike, Under Armour, Oakley, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
75% off

GAP Factory is loaded with deals! Save up to 75% off sitewide + extra 10% off, more

From $5 Learn More
Save 20%

HORI’s Split Pad Pro controller drops to $40 (Save 20%) alongside other Switch gear from $14

From $14 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Stream up to 4K60 gameplay with AVerMedia’s Live ULTRA capture card: $170 (Reg. $230+)

$170 Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable iPhone Stand $7 (Save 50%), more

From $5 Learn More
Save 45%

Anker’s popular eufy smart scales are down to the best prices of the year from $18 (Save 45%)

From $18 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, Neverwinter Nights, Earth 3D, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $36, Knockout City from $15, more

$36 Learn More