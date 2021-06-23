H&M Summer Sale refreshes your wardrobe with up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $8

The H&M Summer Sale offers up to 50% off select styles including jeans, t-shirts, shorts, shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $40 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Regular Fit Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $10, which is 50% off the original rate. This style is available in five different color options and it’s very on-trend for this season. These joggers have a tie-waist, so you can achieve a perfect fit and the hem is cuffed, which is flattering. They can also be worn year-round and can be styled with t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from H&M customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals from H&M and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands today.

