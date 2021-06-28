Backcountry’s 4th of July Sale takes up to 50% off North Face, Marmot, more from $16

The Backcountry’s 4th of July Sale offers up to 50% off its best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on top brands including The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, Burton, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the North Face Gordon Lyons Vest that’s currently marked down from $44. To compare, this vest is regularly priced at $89 and is a perfect layering piece you can wear year-round. The material is lightweight and it can easily be washed to stay looking nice for years to come. Plus, you can find it in six color options and it also has zippered pockets to keep your items secure. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!