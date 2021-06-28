FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s 50-foot RGB LED light strip works with Alexa + Assistant at $26 (Save 35%)

35% off $26

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 50-foot Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip for $25.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code H61541A1M at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Normally $40, today’s deal saves 35% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that it features support for both Alexa and Assistant voice commands, which would let it tie into your smart home with ease. With 50-feet of LED coverage provided in the package, you’ll find two 25-foot rolls that can span in multiple directions. For more quietly changing colors, an IR remote is also included that’ll let you configure it without voice commands or using a smartphone app. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Whether you already have an LED strip that doesn’t like to stay secured, or you pick up today’s lead deal, this 100-pack of LED strip mounts is a must-have. It goes over the strip itself and screws into whatever surface you’re securing them to, making sure the LEDs won’t fall down. I used these very clips to hang LEDs from my parents’ kitchen cabinets to give them an upgrade and they worked fantastically. For just $6 Prime shipped, it’s hard to go wrong here.

Don’t forget that there’s a 1-day-only sale at Amazon which offers GE’s Wi-Fi white/RGB LED smart lighting priced from $12 Prime shipped. There’s a few different choices to pick from, and you’ll find even more details in our coverage of the sale right here. After checking that out, don’t forget to give our smart home guide a look for other ways to save.

More on the Govee Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip:

Effortless Hands-Free: Work with Alexa and Google Assistant, these smart LED strip lights give you easy-to-use voice control over your stylish home lighting. Enjoy effortless control over your lighting environment without even lifting a finger.Extra Length: Stretching to 50ft (25ft x2 rolls), these light strips equipped with 450 lamp beads allow you to colorize your entire room. Extra coverage gives you lots of design options, more creativity, and more colorized decor in your living space.Smart APP Control: The intuitive Govee Home app provides 64 exciting scene modes, extensive lighting effects, and DIY color-changing control. With so many features and customizable effects, these lights are sure to impress.

