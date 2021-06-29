Eastbay’s latest flash sale takes an extra up to 20% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Eastbay is currently offering an extra 15% off orders of $49 and 20% off totals of $99 or more with codes GET15 and GET20 at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoes for men. This style is currently marked down from $80 and originally sold for $120. These shoes were designed for runners with a supportive design and cushioned insole to promote comfort. They’re highly breathable, lightweight, and slightly curved to help you push even further. You will want to check out the rest of our top picks from Eastbay below or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Shoes $80 (Orig. $120)
- ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoes $96 (Orig. $160)
- adidas Originals NMD R1 $55 (Orig. $130)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit $80 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Shoes $80 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 $88 (Orig. $140)
- adidas Originals Swift Run Shoes $72 (Orig. $85)
- Under Armour Flow Velociti Wind Shoes $128 (Orig. $160)
- Under Armour Hovr Phantom 2 Shoes $68 (Orig. $160)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit $108 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!