Goodbye monthly fees: NETGEAR’s hybrid modem router is at an Amazon low of $110

Amazon is offering NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Hybrid Modem and 802.11ac Router for $109.97 shipped. Going for upwards of $150 in recent months, today’s deal slashes the price by a solid 27% to match the Amazon all-time low. This three-in-one solution brings a DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem, 802.11ac router, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports together in one package. That way, you can say goodbye to monthly rental fees and enjoy high-speed connection on a myriad of platforms. You’ll find it works best on 680Mb/s plans, but you can get up to 1,750Mb/s speeds over Gigabit Ethernet. It’s certified for Comcast, Cox, Spectrum, and more, but it’s always best to confirm compatibility just in case. Over 3,700 customers have left it a solid 4.3/5 star rating. Find more options below the jump.

If you don’t mind bumping the Ethernet speeds down a peg, you can save even more opting for NETGEAR’s AC1600 hybrid modem/router at $78.50. You’ll still be able to take control of your connection without annoying monthly costs, and enjoy wireless speeds up to 680Mb/s. Again, the Ethernet speeds dip to 1,3000Mb/s, but at more than $30 under our lead deal, this still a super solid option for any home. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

For anyone set-up on the modem front, we spotted a slew of refurbished TP-Link router deals as low as $30. Our favorite was the Archer AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 mode for it’s whip-fast 3Gb/s speeds and connection strengthening features. Though if you’re set on having the latest and great, our networking guide is the place to look.

NETGEAR Modem and Router Hybrid features:

The NETGEAR AC1750 Wi-Fi DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Router provides the fastest cable speed available with an AC1750 Wi-Fi router and integrated DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem, with up to 680 Mbps. Cable Labs certified to work with all major cable Internet providers such as Cablevision, Cox, Time Warner Cable, XFINITY and more.

